One killed during Oklahoma County sheriff's pursuit

The lights atop a police vehicle flash against the blurred image of other cars and buses in the background.

One person is dead following a pursuit early Sunday involving the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 a.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a burglary suspect near NW 178 and N MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to elude the deputy and later crashed near State Highway 74 and W Hefner Road.

The suspect was killed in the crash, authorities said. No one else was injured.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County pursuit ends with one dead