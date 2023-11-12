One killed during Oklahoma County sheriff's pursuit
One person is dead following a pursuit early Sunday involving the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 6 a.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a burglary suspect near NW 178 and N MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said.
Authorities said the suspect attempted to elude the deputy and later crashed near State Highway 74 and W Hefner Road.
The suspect was killed in the crash, authorities said. No one else was injured.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County pursuit ends with one dead