One killed during Thursday night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Kansas City, Kansas police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was found shot dead Thursday night.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the 6800 block of Kaw Drive on a reported shooting, Officer Marsheé London, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement. Officers found one victim with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Police described the victim as a male. His age was not immediately disclosed.

The department’s major case unit is investigating the killing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).