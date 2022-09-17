One killed in an early-morning Fresno shooting. Here’s what police know

Fresno police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday west of Highway 99.

Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said the incident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of South Tielman Avenue, south of Belmont Avenue and north of Highway 180. The scene is a short distance south of Pershing Continuation High School. Officers found the victim, an adult man, lying in the roadway.

The police department’s ShotSpotter system, which detects sounds from gunfire throughout the city, registered four gunshots in the area. Investigators reportedly found at least one shell casing on the pavement, Ruiz said.

Information on the identity or age of the victim were not immediately available from police.

Saturday’s case is the 42nd homicide of the year for the city of Fresno.

This story will be updated.