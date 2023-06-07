One killed in early morning shooting in south Kansas City neighborhood

Police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed in an early morning shooting in a south Kansas City neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Wayne Avenue in the Marlborough Heights-Marborough Pride neighborhood.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The shooting is the first of two deadly shootings that occurred just minutes apart.

In the second, police received a call shortly before 5:40 a.m. that there was an injury crash along westbound Interstate 670 in the downtown loop of Kansas City, police said.

Arriving officers discovered that the victim had been shot. The victim later died at a hospital from the injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-670 were closed, snarling traffic into and out of downtown, while police investigated the homicide.

The killing on Wayne is the 81st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 69 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.