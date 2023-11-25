One killed in east Stockton: reports

Four hours after Thanksgiving Day ended, a person was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Stockton, multiple media outlets reported.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Cherokee Road and Robindale Avenue, according to reports. The cross street is located in a residential area about a mile north of Gianone Park.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, according to reports. Officials said a "verbal altercation" led to the shooting, KCRA reported.

The name of the person killed, and information about possible motives and suspects, weren't immediately available Friday.

