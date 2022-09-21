One killed in fatal shooting Tuesday in Kansas City’s Knoches Park neighborhood: police

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot on a residential block in the Knoches Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue on a report of gunfire heard in the area, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement. As they were responding there, other 911 calls were made to report a shooting at that location.

Arriving officers were directed to the front of a residence, where one gunshot victim was found. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

As the woman was injured in the hospital, Kansas City police detectives and crime scene personnel began investigating a case of aggravated assault, Becchina said. Police were notified Tuesday night that the woman had died there.

The killing Tuesday marked Kansas City’s 119th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, there were 157 homicides in the city, representing the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Tuesday’s killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.