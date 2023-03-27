One person was killed Sunday and two others injured after being shot in the neighborhood of Bonnie Doone off Bragg Boulevard, police said.

Clarence Smith, 40, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Gertrude Street.

Smith and two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of the other individuals were not released.

On Monday morning, a police spokesperson citing the ongoing nature of the investigation declined to release further details, including the ages and sexes of the survivors.

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting on Gertrude Street on Sunday.

More:Fayetteville lost 44 lives to homicide in 2022

At least one person was taken into custody, Officer Alexandria Pecia said, but it does not appear from accessible records that charges have been filed.

This is the ninth homicide investigation for the Police Department thus far this year; the same number by this time last year.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One killed in Fayetteville triple shooting Sunday