One killed, four injured in shooting outside south side club

One person was killed and four injured during a shooting outside a club on the south side early Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said an argument inside DZ Restaurant & Karaoke, 5905 Madison Ave., appeared to have spilled outside when the shooting started in the parking lot at 1:20 a.m.

A male was found dead at the scene and four other people were treated for gunshot wounds, according to an IMPD news release. The name and age of the person killed was not immediately released.

The other victims were:

A 23-year-old woman in critical condition

A 25-year-old man in critical condition

A 29-year-old man whose condition was not released but described as stable by police

A 25-year-old man, condition unknown, but stable

Police said they found several guns at the scene and the businesses in the strip mall where the shooting occurred suffered damage from gunfire.

Police said “multiple” witnesses were at the scene at the time of the shooting and cooperated with detectives.

