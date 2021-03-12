One killed, four others injured in shooting at Richland County motorcycle dealership

Dwayne Mclemore
·1 min read

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon outside of a motorcycle dealership in Richland County.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Capital City Cycles at 7810 Two Notch Road around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

A man died at the scene, with the four others transported to local hospitals.

Capital City Cycles is located where Interstate 77 crosses Two Notch Road. The busy intersection includes numerous hotels, restaurants and at least one church.

Deputies “responded to multiple reports of shots fired” and were dealing with a “very large crime scene,” according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The conditions of the four others involved in the incident were not known as of early Thursday evening, the spokesperson said.

“We believe it to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a danger to the community,” a statement about the incident read.

Capital City Cycles on its website describes itself as “a family-owned and operated motorcycle dealership with over 20 years in the motorcycle industry. We have one of the World’s Largest Motorcycle Inventory including over 400 Pre-Owned Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.”

