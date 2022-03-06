One killed, four wounded in Chester County shooting early Sunday, deputies say

Cailyn Derickson
One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in the northern part of Chester County, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Powell Drive off Harvey Neely Road, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Four other individuals were shot and suffered “substantial injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. They were transported to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived, officials said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation, officials said. No other information was released and investigators have not identified a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

