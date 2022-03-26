One killed Friday afternoon in shooting on Kansas City’s East Side, according to police

One person was killed Friday afternoon following a shooting in Kansas City’s East Community Team South neighborhood, according to police.

Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 2400 block of Quincy Street on a reported shooting, officer Donna Drake, a police spokesperson, said at the scene. There they found one gunshot victim, described only as a male, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Few details, including the victim’s age, were immediately available as detectives were still working to piece together what led up to the shooting. Drake noted the killing happened in a fairly well-trafficked area in broad daylight, saying investigators are hopeful the community will help point them in the right direction.

Police had no suspect information as of Friday evening.

The killing Friday is Kansas City’s 34th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year there were 157 homicides citywide, the second-deadliest on record.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.