One killed, juvenile seriously hurt in Kansas City, Kansas park shooting: authorities

One person was killed and a juvenile was critically hurt Monday evening after a shooting at City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the area of North 32nd Street and Park Drive, Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement Monday night. A female victim was dead on scene and another described only as a juvenile was taken to the hospital, Harvey said.

Further information, including the identities of the victims, information regarding possible suspects and the events that preceded the shooting, was not immediately available.

Detectives with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation. Authorities were asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.