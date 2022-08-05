Woman killed in double shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City police were investigating after two women were shot, one fatally, in the Blue Hills neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Police officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the shooting scene near the intersection of 50th Street and Wabash Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman. Officers found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside one block west on Olive Street.

Both women were unresponsive when officers arrived, Foreman said, and were taken by ambulance to a hospital. One died there roughly an hour later.

Foreman said the other gunshot victim suffered what authorities believed were not-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect information as of late Thursday, Foreman said.

Police taped off the 5000 block of Olive Street in connection with the shooting. That area was considered a crime scene, Foreman said, though she said many details about the crime were still being investigated, including the exact area where the women were shot.

It was also unknown whether the victims knew one another or the events that led up to the shooting, Foreman said.

“We’ll be looking to figure all of that out with the ultimate goal of being able to solve this and bring some resolution to the family,” Foreman said.

The killing Thursday marked Kansas City’s 95th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 killings, representing the second-deadliest year on the city’s record.

Police were asking anyone with information in Thursday’s shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.