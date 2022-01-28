One killed in Kansas City shooting Thursday night, police say

One person was shot and killed Thursday night on Kansas City’s far East Side, according to police.

Kansas City police were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the area of Van Brundt and Linwood boulevards on a reported shooting. Officers responded to a BP gas station where a single gunshot victim was located in the parking lot, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman.

Officers provided first aid to the victim, who was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, Foreman said.

The victim is identified by police only as a male. Additional details, including his age, were not immediately disclosed.

Police had no suspect information to immediately share.

The shooting appeared to have unfolded somewhere around the gas station, though Foreman said investigators were still working to determine exactly where it occurred. Police officers blocked off a handful of intersections in the area as crime scene investigators and detectives looked for evidence and potential witnesses.

In the parking lot of the gas station, between the convenience store and the gas pumps, there was a sedan with its headlights on and front doors ajar. The car appeared to be stained with blood on the driver’s side.

The latest killing comes amid a bloody week in Kansas City. Since Monday, there have been four separate homicides. All have been fatal shootings.

So far in 2022, there have been 11 homicides reported across the city. Last year, the city saw its second-highest number of homicides in its history, recording 157.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.