One killed in Kansas City shooting Monday night, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Kansas City’s Blue Hills neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the 5500 block of Park Avenue on a reported shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said at the scene. Arriving officers found a person in the front yard of a residence there who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police officers attempted life-saving medical measures on the victim at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and died there.

Police had no suspect information to immediately share, Becchina said.

Police maintained a large presence on the block late into Monday night. Both ends of the street were blocked off by police tape as officers scanned the street with flashlights. Detectives were still searching the area for potential witnesses, Becchina said.

The killing marked the 133rd homicide so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Earlier Monday, police opened another homicide investigation after the body of an adult male had been discovered as detectives were following up on a reported missing person in the Brush Creek Towers at 1800 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. In 2020, the deadliest on record, there were 166 killings within the same time frame.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.