One killed in Kernersville workplace shooting

Aug. 3—KERNERSVILLE — One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting at a manufacturing plant near Kernersville.

The names of the person who was killed and the person who fired the shot were no released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, which said only that the two knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. at the Clarios car battery manufacturing facility in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive, which is between the city limits of Kernersville and Winston-Salem near Salem Parkway, formerly Interstate 40 Business, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released.