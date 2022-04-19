One killed in Lancaster SC shooting when gunman opens fire at house, officials say

A man was killed Monday night in South Carolina when a gunman opened fire at a house near Lancaster, officials said.

The 37-year-old victim was found around 8:30 p.m. by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies outside a house on 9th Street, Sheriff Barry Faile said. The victim had been shot several times, Faile said.

The area is just outside the Lancaster city limits near S.C. 200.

Investigators determined a suspect got out of a car in front of the house and fired several shots at the home where two people were outside on the porch, Faile said. The man who was killed was one of the two men on the porch, Faile said.

The second man who was on the porch, and several people who were in the home, were not hit by the gunfire, according to Doug Barfield, sheriff’s office spokesman.

No arrests have been made.

The case remains under investigation by deputies and the Lancaster County violent crimes task force.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

Check back for updates to this story.






