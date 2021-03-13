One killed in Lowndes officer-involved shooting

Mar. 12—VALDOSTA — One person was killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, a GBI tweet said.

The shooting took place at The Gables apartment complex on St. Augustine Road between 11:30 a.m. and noon, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

"A deputy was attempting to serve papers when the assailant attacked him with a knife," Paulk said. "A second deputy on the scene took defensive action to protect the other deputy ... the assailant is deceased."

The names of the deputies involved and the shooting victim were not immediately available.