One killed in Maitland Drive shooting on Friday evening
A person was shot and killed Friday evening off Cliffdale Road, police said.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting. There, they found a person dead of gunshot wounds.
The individual’s name was not released and further details were not provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).
Friday evening's slaying is the fourth homicide investigation in the city this week.
