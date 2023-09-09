One shot, killed in north Charlotte near church Saturday morning

One person was killed in a deadly shooting Saturday morning in the Druid Hills South neighborhood in north Charlotte, CMPD reports.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Moretz Avenue. Police units surrounded the Faith Liberation Community Christian Church, just blocks from Graham Street Grill.

The victim was identified as a male who died at the scene from a gunshot wound, and CMPD has not released whether the suspect has been caught.

This is the second deadly shooting reported in Charlotte north of Uptown on Saturday. An earlier shooting happened less than 6 hours before this one less than 5 miles away.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

