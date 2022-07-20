One killed in north Fort Worth shooting; police arrest suspect in homicide

One person was killed in a shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday in north Fort Worth, police said in a news release.

A suspect has been arrested and was booked about 6:30 a.m., according to jail records.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. to the 8800 block of Old Decatur Road, where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital and later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

According to jail records, Khadaphius Moore, 21, was later taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Police have not described a motive for the homicide.