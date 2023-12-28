One killed in officer-involved shooting in Greenville
The Michigan Supreme Court rules that state election law does not prohibit former President Donald Trump from being included on primary ballots there, but the court also makes clear that he could still be excluded from general election ballots.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Twitter did die this year, but the way it played out was both more boring and more stupid than anyone could have possibly imagined.
Bobby Kotick will officially step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
2024 Subaru BRZ tS review and 2024 Subaru WRX TR review, driving the route of the Targa Florio road race in Sicily. They're ideal for the job.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
Software recalls delivered OTA don't require a dealer visit. Automakers are taking advantage.
If you don’t know how to close a checking account, this guide will walk you through the five steps you’ll have to complete and what common pitfalls to avoid.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
Los Angeles bought 600 examples of the Ford Crown Victoria before production ended, and 429 of them are still on the road.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Credit Karma co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nichole Mustard is leaving the company after 16-and-a-half years, TechCrunch has exclusively learned today. A spokesperson of the consumer fintech, now a subsidiary of Intuit, confirmed Mustard’s departure via email, writing only: "I can confirm she decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant and we wish her well." Mustard’s decision to step down marks the third known high-profile executive departure at Credit Karma in 2023, as noted by a verified Blind user.