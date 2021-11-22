One killed in officer-involved shooting

Nov. 22—CENTERVILLE — Law enforcement responding to a domestic assault incident in rural Centerville Sunday shot and killed a person on the scene.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting they say involved two Centerville Police Officers and an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy. The law enforcement officers were not injured.

The DCI did not identify the officers involved or the person who was killed in the shooting.

The involved officers have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard practice according to a press release from the DCI.

Officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of 560th Street in rural Centerville at 3:43 p.m. Sunday for a call of a domestic assault. The shooting took place as officers were investigating the incident. Further details were promised in future updates, the press release said.

The Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson and Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry have requested the DCI conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Findings will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Attorney General.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.