One killed, one critically injured in Kansas City shooting Monday afternoon: Police

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Monday afternoon in Kansas City’s Oak Park neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on 39th Street where police found the gunshot victims separated by a few blocks at Benton Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The victims, both men, were found after 911 calls came in to report sounds of gunfire in the area. Other information from callers included a confirmed gunshot victim on the sidewalk near the corner at Chestnut.

Both gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital. One was pronounced dead there, Carlisle said, and the other was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Kansas City police were investigating after two gunshot victims were found at 39th Street and Benton Boulevard and 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue on Monday afternoon. One gunshot victim, a man, died of his injuries, police said.

Police did not have any suspect information Monday afternoon as detectives were still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Carlisle said. He called on the community to help police with their investigation.

“If you know something, say something,” Carlisle said, adding: “Any information or any leads, regardless of how miniscule or insignificant you may think it may be, could be a turning point in the investigation.”

The fatal shooting was the second reported Monday in Kansas City. Around 3 a.m., a woman was killed in a separate shooting that unfolded in an apartment building in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

The latest round of violence comes after a bloody weekend in Kansas City, including an early Sunday mass shooting at the Klymax Lounge, a nightclub in the Oak Park neighborhood, that left three people dead.

In all, Kansas City has seen 67 homicides so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 homicides, marking the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Monday’s shooting to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.