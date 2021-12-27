Grove City police identify teen killed in shooting that left another injured outside hotel

The suspects in a homicide in Grove City on Dec. 27, 2021 are believed to have arrived at the scene in this vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-277-1753.

Grove City police have identified a 17-year-old as being the victim of a homicide outside a hotel on Sunday night.

Police said 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sundayoutside the Comfort Inn, located at 4197 Marlane Drive. An 18-year-old man was also shot outside the hotel.

Both Williamson and the 18-year-old were taken to an area hospital, where Williamson was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old's injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said Monday that a light-colored sedan is believed to have been used by the suspects to arrive at the scene.

There is no other suspect information that has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Matt Ryan at 614-277-1753.

