CMPD: Garbage truck driver accused of running red light, causing deadly crash

A garbage truck driver has been charged for allegedly running a red light, causing a deadly crash in south Charlotte, police said.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Providence Road and Fairview Road. When they arrived, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a 2013 Subaru Impreza and a 2005 Mack Garbage Truck.

MEDIC said one person, later identified as Michael Rasmussen, 58, died at the scene. Paramedics told Channel 9 another person was taken to the hospital but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Investigators said the Subaru was driving north on Providence Road when it arrived at the Fairview Road intersection. According to police, the garbage truck ran the red light as it was turning left onto Fairview Road, hitting the Subaru head-on.

The garbage truck driver, Alexander True, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

