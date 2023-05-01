One killed, one hurt in two separate shootings in Rockford
A shooting early Monday morning in Rockford left one man dead.
Rockford police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue around 1 a.m.
Details are limited, but police said a 50-year-old man died from his injuries.
The victim's name has not been released as of Monday morning.
It was the second shooting police responded to Sunday night/Monday morning.
Police said a woman was shot in the 400 block of S. Day Avenue just after 11 p.m.
The woman's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Both shootings are under investigation.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: One killed, one hurt in two separate shootings in Rockford