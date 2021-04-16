One killed, one injured, another missed in three police shootings in Miami-Dade, Broward

Devoun Cetoute, Carli Teproff, Charles Rabin
·4 min read

In an unusually violent day for law enforcement in South Florida, police in Miami-Dade and Broward counties fired their weapons at three people Thursday, killing one, injuring another and missing a third.

Also shot and killed was a dog — though it wasn’t struck by a police bullet. No police officers were injured in any of the three encounters.

The burst of gunfire from police began in Hollywood just after 2:45 a.m. Thursday, when, according to police, a man from the state of Washington tried to reverse his car into an officer, who then shot at him.

Incident began at Hollywood bar

Hollywood police said the confrontation was instigated when Trent Conley, 24, walked up to two officers working an off-duty detail at the Arieto Bar & Grill, 2022 Hollywood Blvd., and told them in a loud voice that he was going to “kick their a--.” The officers told him to leave. He did. But he soon returned with a cup in his hand and some more choice words, police said.

According to police, Conley said he was going to his car to get something and “spray them.” Then he threw the contents of his cup in an officer’s face, police said, ran off, jumped into his white Jaguar and put it in reverse toward the cops.

Before the vehicle made contact an officer fired, missing Conley. He took off. Police chased him. Conley eventually crashed into some parked cars on Hollywood Boulevard, got out of the vehicle and took off again, this time on foot.

With the help of floodlights from a police helicopter, Conley was found hiding in the bushes, police said. He was taken to the hospital. But before admittance, Conley was charged with battery on an officer, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest with violence, resisting and obstructing an officer without violence and fleeing from police.

On Friday, Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, said that with what is currently known, the officer did what was necessary in the situation.

“Without knowing all the facts at this time, the officer was assaulted prior to deadly force being used against him,” said Skirvin. “Any time deadly force is used against an officer or threatened to be used against an officer, I believe the officer should use any force necessary to remove that threat from the public or bystanders for their own protection.”

Dog is shot

Then at 3:30 p.m. in Miami-Dade, usually quiet Hialeah Gardens erupted in violence and gunfire after a man shot and killed a dog, police said.

According to police and witnesses, police were called to a home at 120 NW 91st Ave. by someone who claimed his neighbor had shot a dog. When police got there, the dog-shooting suspect was nowhere in sight. When the man returned home, police were waiting for him. According to police, he fired at two officers, who returned fire.

The 31-year-old man was shot and injured and taken to the hospital. Police would later learn that a man, 54, and a woman, 79, were shot and injured at a different location while the suspect was gone from his home. They suspect he is the shooter. All three are expected to survive.

“This is something that it could have been more tragic; we could have had two individuals dead in Hialeah,” a police spokesperson told NBC 6. “We could have had an officer dead here on the scene.”

Started at a Ross store

And finally at 9:15 p.m. back up north in Fort Lauderdale, police shot and killed a man who they said came at an officer with a knife.

The gory incident began, according to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who visited the crime scene, when Jeffrey Guy Sachs, 26, of Parkland, was seen cutting himself inside a Ross Dress for Less store at 7300 W. McNab Road. No one else was injured inside the store, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. But once the man left the store, he threatened to harm himself and lunged toward the deputy.

Tony said the deputy walked backwards as Sachs got closer, trying to defuse the situation. As the man kept coming, the deputy unleashed several rounds, killing him.

“I think our deputy did an outstanding job trying to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

A witness recorded the moments on a cellphone leading up to the deputy firing his weapon and gave the video to BSO officers. BSO then turned it over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which will investigate the deputy’s actions for any possible criminal wrongdoing.

Tony said it was “fortunate” that someone recorded the incident.

Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, called the shooting “completely justified.”

“It’s a clear scenario of suicide by cop,” said the union president. “It’s sad that a person was at the end of their rope and wanted to die.”

Recommended Stories

  • Afternoon Observer | 2 arrested after trans women murdered + teacher’s killing reveals drug cartels’ growing NC footprint

    It’s Friday, Charlotte. Kristen here. Looking for a way to spend some time in the great outdoors this weekend? Go visit a national park tomorrow — it’s free! National parks across the country will be free to visitors on Saturday to mark the start of National Park Week. If you want to make a road trip out of it, try Shenandoah National Park in Virginia or New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia. Some good nearby options are Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Congaree National Park (but they’re always free). Will you be visiting one of those parks (or any others) this weekend? What’s your favorite park? Let me know.

  • Hutchinson man charged in attacks on Menards employee, police officer

    A Hutchinson man was charged with felony assault Friday after he allegedly attacked a Menards employee who told him to wear a face mask with a piece of lumber and dragged a police officer with his car, then hit him with a hammer. Luke Alvin Oeltjenbruns, 61, was charged in McLeod County District Court with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer in ...

  • Garland rescinds Trump-era restrictions on federal investigations of police departments

    Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland rescinded Friday restrictions on Justice Department's use of consent decrees to force police departments to reform.

  • Prince Philip funeral guest list: Who will attend the ceremony on Saturday?

    A maximum of 30 royal family members will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in line with coronavirus restrictions

  • Pat Robertson surprises everyone and hits out at police over shooting of Daunte Wright and death of George Floyd

    Conservative televangelist calls police underpaid ‘bunch of clowns’ who are not ‘best and brightest’

  • FedEx workplace shooting deadliest since start of pandemic

    Shutdowns resulted in fewer incidents but allowed resentment to grow, experts say.

  • Controversial 'anti-riot' bill passes in Florida Senate

    On Thursday, the Florida Senate voted 23-17 in favor of an "anti-riot" bill that would increase criminal penalties for assault against law enforcement and defacing monuments and public property during riots. One Republican joined all the Democrats in voting against the measure, which would also penalize local governments that interfere with law enforcement trying to contain riots. Following last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed for the bill, and critics say it's a way to curtail First Amendment rights and silence political dissent. Supporters of the measure believe it makes police officers safer. In a statement, DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill as soon as next week, said the legislation "strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian's constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planBiden bungles the politics of refugeesBiden administration will increase refugee cap after Democratic criticism

  • Police accused of injuring elderly woman with dementia during arrest

    Video shows Karen Garner, 73, being slammed to the ground and hog-tied. She suffered a dislocated shoulder and other injuries, her attorney said.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • James Charles is losing fans amid his sexting scandal, but brands have yet to drop him

    Insider data showed that despite being more well-known, Charles' favorability rating dropped to just 20% in the last three months.

  • Rihanna Went Out in a Navy Adidas Track Suit, Prada Bag, and High Heels

    Athleisure but make it high fashion.

  • Chicagoans plan rally for 13-year-old boy killed by policeman

    Hundreds of Chicagoans are expected to rally on Friday evening to show solidarity with the family of Adam Toledo, a day after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old boy in an alley two weeks ago. The nine-minute video, recorded by Eric Stillman's body camera, shows showed the 34-year-old officer chasing and shooting Toledo on March 29 at 2:30 a.m. in Little Village, a working-class neighborhood on the city's West Side with a large population of Mexican Americans. Toledo appeared to be holding a handgun when he compiled with Stillman's order for him to stop.

  • Amazon is spending a whopping $465 million on 'The Lord of the Rings' season 1: 'This will be the largest television series ever made'

    Amazon is spending $1billion on the series overall, and its first season budget alone is over four times what "Game of Thrones" cost per season.

  • New conservative group would save 'Anglo-Saxon' traditions

    Hard-right House Republicans on Friday were discussing forming an America First Caucus, which one document described as championing “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the U.S. at risk. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the paper, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet covering Capitol Hill. The AP could not independently confirm the organization’s origins or current status, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he was joining and indicated that fellow conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was behind it.

  • US police and public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, data breach reveals

    Officers and officials also donated to fundraisers for far-right activists and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans Kyle Rittenhouse in Waukegan, Illinois, on 30 October 2020. Rittenhouse stands accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Photograph: Reuters A data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website has revealed that serving police officers and public officials have donated money to fundraisers for accused vigilante murderers, far-right activists, and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans. In many of these cases, the donations were attached to their official email addresses, raising questions about the use of public resources in supporting such campaigns. The breach, shared with journalists by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, revealed the details of some donors who had previously attempted to conceal their identities using GiveSendGo’s anonymity feature, but whose identifying details the website preserved. The beneficiaries of donations from public officials include Kyle Rittenhouse, who stands accused of murdering two leftwing protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Rittenhouse traveled from neighboring Illinois to, by his own account, offer armed protection to businesses during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who became a cause célèbre across conservative media throughout late 2020, and was even supported by then president Donald Trump, held a fundraiser on GiveSendGo billed as a contribution to his legal defense. According to data from the site, he raised $586,940 between 27 August last year and 7 January . Among the donors were several associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials. One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia. That donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.” Another Rittenhouse donor using an official email address was Craig Shepherd, who public records show is a paramedic in Utah. This donor gave $10 to Rittenhouse on 30 August. Donations also came to Rittenhouse associated with official email addresses for Keith Silvers, and employee of the city of Huntsville, Alabama, and another $100 was associated with the official address of Michael Crosley, an engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a body which is charged with maintaining the US’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Meanwhile, several Wisconsin police officers donated to a fundraiser, “Support Rusten Sheskey”, held for the Kenosha police department officer whose shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, led to the protests that drew Rittenhouse to the city. Two $20 donations to Sheskey’s fund were associated with email addresses of a pair of lieutenants in Green Bay, Wisconsin’s police department. One, given under the name, “GBPD Officer”, was tied to an address associated with Chad Ramos, a training lieutenant in the department; another anonymous donation was associated with Keith A Gehring, who is listed as a school resources officer lieutenant. Another donation to Sheskey was associated with the official email address of officer Pat Gainer of the Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police department. Given under the screen name “PPPD Motor 179”, the donation also carried the comment: “Stay strong brother.” About 32 more donations, totaling more than $5,000, came to Sheskey from private email addresses associated with Kenosha officers, but under badge numbers rather than names. More anonymous donations on the site came from city employees of Houston, Texas, who were objecting to the actions of the then police chief, Art Acevedo, who fired four Houston police officers after they shot and killed a man, Nicolas Chavez, who was on his knees, and in an apparent mental health crisis. One anonymous donation of $100 was associated with the official address of that city’s fire chief, Samuel Peña, who has himself faced recent employee revolts over cost-cutting, but who has been publicly supportive of Acevedo, describing him in a tweet as a “brother & partner in Public Safety” in March, when Acevedo announced that he would be taking up an appointment as Miami’s chief of police. Another anonymous donation of $400 was attributed in site data to an email linked to Chris Andersen and carried the comment: “I think that Chief Acevedo is part of the ‘unrecognized form of police corruption’ that Chris Anderson [sic] wrote about in his book’. Hang in there guys!!!” Andersen’s book, The Sniper: Hunting A Serial Killer – A True Story, purports to tell the story of the hunt for a serial killer by Houston police at a time when “the United States was experiencing a wave of civil discontent regarding the unwarranted shootings (either true or perceived) of black men by law enforcement (the Black Lives Matter era)”. In his Amazon bio, Andersen describes himself as a “39-year veteran of the Houston police department”, and as having worked in roles including homicide detective, supervising a Swat team and internal affairs. In an email, the Green Bay police chief, Andrew Smith, wrote of the donations that “we are looking into the matter”, but added on Sheskey’s actions that his department “does not take a position on other agencies use of force”. Lynda Seaver, director of public affairs at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, wrote in an email that Michael Crosley had made “an honest mistake”, and had “never intended to use his Lab email on this matter”. All other agencies and individuals who were included in the Guardian’s reporting did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Guardian previously reported on the use of the site for fundraising purposes for far-right groups like the Proud Boys, who have been banned from other crowdfunding platforms after violent incidents including the alleged participation of members of the group in an attack on the United States Capitol building on 6 January.

  • Allison Janney says 'Mom' producers were shocked when she showed up for the final season with short gray hair

    Allison Janney says she's sported a blonde wig for seven seasons on "Mom," but the producers didn't know and were shocked by her natural gray hair.

  • Brandon Scott Hole: Police had seized gun from former FedEx employee and FBI was warned of ‘suicide by cop’

    At least 100 people at the facility at the time of the shooting on Thursday night

  • Helen McCrory: Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52, husband Damian Lewis says

    The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”