One killed, one injured in crash between two motorcycles in Tarrant County

One motorcyclist is dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash Saturday night in Tarrant County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Winscott Plover Road around 6 p.m. Saturday, where they found two motorcycles crashed. Both riders were taken to local hospitals, where one died.

Charles Marshall Tolleson, 70, of Azle, died in the emergency room at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital due to blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled an accident.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash but they have not released any details on preliminary findings.

