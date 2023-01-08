One killed, one injured in domestic violence shooting in Port Orange

A domestic violence shooting in Port Orange Saturday night left a man dead and a woman injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at a home on Downing Drive at 8:27 p.m., said Port Orange police Sgt. Eric Fields.

A 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman lived at the home. The couple also had a 60-year-old man for a roommate, police said.

The investigation revealed that the 73-year-old man shot the woman during an argument. The roommate then shot the 73-year-old man in self-defense, investigators said.

Port Orange police, fire department, and Volusia County paramedics provided life-saving measures to both victims and transported them to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fields said.

The 73-year-old man died at the hospital of his gunshot injuries and the woman remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, Fields said.

The names of the vicitms are not being released until police notify the families, Fields said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lance Morris at 386-506-5813.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: A man was killed, woman injured in argument in Port Orange