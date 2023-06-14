One killed, one injured in early morning shooting

Jun. 14—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A Kingsville woman was killed and a 42-year-old Ashtabula man was injured during a shooting in the 2300 block of Eureka Road early Wednesday morning.

Shortly thereafter, Tina Wheeler, 40, died from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Chief Investigator, Amber Stewart.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of a double shooting at about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

The caller said two subjects entered a box truck on the property and shot the male and female victims and then fled on foot, according to police.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victims inside a box truck that had been converted into a residence. Wheeler was shot in the chest and the male, whose name has not been released, sustained a gun shot wound to his right leg. Both victims were transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where the Wheeler succumbed to her injuries. The male victim was transferred to MetroHealth in Cleveland. His condition is unknown.

The male victim told deputies two male subjects came into the truck and attempted to rob them. When the victims told the subjects they didn't have anything, one of the men fired shots at them.

The suspects remain at large, according to sheriff's report.

Wheeler's body has been sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, Stewart said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.