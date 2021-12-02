One killed, one injured in Greenville crash

Dec. 2—A New Ipswich man was arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent homicide after a head-on collision that left one man dead and another seriously injured Wednesday night in Greenville.

State police identified the victim as Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton.

The crash happened when a pickup truck driven by Travis Worth, 37, crossed the center line on Route 31 and collided with Tetreault's Volkswagen Jetta shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from state police.

Tetreault was fatally injured. His passenger, Robert Tetreault, 38, also of Wilton, was airlifted to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release.

Worth was arrested for negligent homicide and aggravated DWI. He was being held at Valley Street jail after refusing the services of a bail commissioner, police said.

State police said impairment appears to be the primary cause of the crash.