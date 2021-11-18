One killed, one injured in Kansas City, Kansas shooting Wednesday evening

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded following a shooting Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. to the 1600 block of Walker Avenue after reports were received of a shooting there, Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas police, said in a statement. Officers found shooting victims from two locations apparently stemming from the same incident.

The first victim was a man found outside of a residence in the 1600 block of Walker. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers later discovered a second victim inside a vehicle near the intersection of 15th Street and Waverly Avenue, roughly one mile away. That person was dead when police arrived, Tomasic said.

Further details about the identities of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed by police. The department’s Major Case Unit is handling the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).