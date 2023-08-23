One killed, one injured in Paterson 4th Ward shooting incident

PATERSON — Two men were shot on a dead-end block in Paterson’s 4th Ward on Wednesday afternoon and one of the victims later died from his wounds at a hospital emergency room, law enforcement sources said.

The killing ended a six-week lull in Paterson during which there had been no homicides in the city, part of a dramatic decrease in gun violence in 2023.

Wednesday’s crime was just the second shooting in August in Paterson in which someone was hit by gunfire.

When was the shooting?

Officials have not release details of the shooting, which happened at about 3 p.m. on Putnam Street, off Rosa Parks Boulevard. The second victim did not seem to suffer life-threatening wound, law enforcement sources said. said.at

The dead-end street where the shooting happened is relatively quiet, but it sits less than two blocks from the turf of the 4K Bloods, a violent drug gang that has been the target of two crackdowns by state authorities in 2017 and 2019.

58% decrease in homicides

The fatal shooting marked Paterson’s eighth homicide of this year, a sharp reduction from 2022 when there were 19 killings as of Aug. 24. That represents a 58% decrease.

Wednesday afternoon’s incident was the city’s 45th shooting of the year, according to data compiled by Paterson Press from police press releases. At this point in 2022, Paterson had had 65 shooting incidents, putting the city on track for a 31% decrease.

After the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office took control of the Paterson Police Department in March, the state has made a substantial investment in law enforcement in the city. The state’s 2024 budget, which started July 1, pumped an extra $10 million into the Paterson Police Department, money that has helped pay for heightened law enforcement presence in many crime-ridden areas of the city including Broadway, North Main Street, and 10th Avenue.

