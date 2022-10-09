One killed, one injured in Sacramento stabbing attack

One man was dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing attack Saturday night in Sacramento, police said.

Officers and rescue workers responded to the 400 block of Broadway around 5 p.m. to find two men with serious injuries. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital, Sacramento Police Officer Ryan Woo said.

He said that the violence occurred outside a restaurant or bar and that homicide detectives were on the case. “The exact circumstances of what occurred are under investigation,” Woo said.

No arrests have been announced.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.