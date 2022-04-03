UPDATE: One killed, three injured in Shelby shooting

Fatal shooting

One man was killed and three other people were injured when shots were fired early Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in at 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting outside of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd., in Shelby.

Officers arrived to find two men had been shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland County EMS. The other was transported to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police later found out that a man and a woman had also been shot and drove themselves to the hospital. Investigators believe those two people were caught in the crossfire.

A press release from the Shelby Police Department said it is in the early stages of the investigation so no details pertaining to motive were available at this time. Interviews with witnesses are ongoing, the release said.

The names of the the deceased and injured people have not been released while family members are being notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information pertaining to the case contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: One killed, one injured in Shelby shooting