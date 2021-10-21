One killed, one injured in shooting near Cary apartment complex

Cary police are investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured in a parking lot near an apartment complex Wednesday night.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Village Greenway, near East Cary Middle School, according to police spokesperson Deanna Hawkes.

Police found one person dead in a parking lot, while another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, she said.

Hawkes declined to provide details about either victim, or whether a suspect or motive had been identified.

Shootings are rare in Cary, with just two reported in the town last year, The N&O previously reported.

In 2021 so far, there have been at least four other shootings reported in Cary, one of which killed one person and injured three others.