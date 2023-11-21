One killed, one injured in Vista stabbing: SDSO

VISTA, Calif. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Vista on Saturday that left another seriously injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Palomar Place after receiving a report about the stabbing, SDSO Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a release.

Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to Jarjura, medical aid was provided to the victims, but one — identified as 31-year-old Escondido resident Anthony Leal — succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The second victim — identified as 31-year-old Vista resident Adan Salazar — sustained stab wounds to his upper torso and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. His current condition is unknown at this time.

SDSO homicide detectives identified Daniel Rosas, a 30-year-old Vista resident, as a possible suspect in the stabbing.

Rosas was arrested by deputies on Monday, Jarjura said. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

At this time, the nature of the relationship between Rosas and the victims remains unclear. Motivation and circumstances are still under investigation, according to SDSO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

