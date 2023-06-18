One killed, one possibly injured in shooting at San Diego Juneteenth celebration

One person was killed and another possibly injured in a shooting during a San Diego Juneteenth event at a redeveloped arts, shopping and entertainment center on the coast Saturday night, police said.

Information about what led up to the violence was not yet available. San Diego Police Sgt. Clint Leisz said a second victim with injuries was a preliminary report, and officers were still looking for other possible victims.

The 6:47 p.m. attack at Liberty Station happened during a Juneteenth celebration that included music and booths, he said.

Homicide detectives were responding to the location to investigate. the sergeant said. More information was expected later in the evening.

Liberty Station on San Diego Bay was developed at the site of a Naval Training Center that opened in 1923.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com