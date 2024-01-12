One killed, one seriously hurt in Monday wreck

Jan. 11—One person died and another person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Lantana Rd. and Miller Ave. Monday. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, David Williams, 83, was traveling north on Lantana Rd. in a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan. Williams entered the intersection of Miller Ave. and struck a box truck driven by Charles Morgan Troutt, 63. The truck, a 2018 Ford E450, came to rest on the passenger side. Troutt was transported from the scene by LifeStar air ambulance. His condition is unknown. Williams' vehicle also struck a 2022 Peterbilt 567 dump truck on the passenger side. Driver Kenneth Lowe, 60, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Williams died in the accident. His vehicle came to a final rest between the box truck and dump truck. A fourth vehicle, a 2001 GMC Sonoma driven by Jose M. Barretto, 66, then struck the driver side of the Peterbilt truck.

Gary Nelson may be reached at gnelson@crossville-chronicle.com