Update: One killed, one seriously injured in crash near Pine Island on Friday afternoon

Feb. 5—PINE ISLAND — A 2018 Honda CR-V traveling north on U.S. Highway 52 rolled off the road Friday afternoon, resulting in a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Goodhue County Road 11 in Pine Island.

The driver, Roder Alan Iverson, 85, of Red Wing, was killed in the crash.

The passenger, Carol Anne Iverson, 78, of Red Wing, was was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Fire Department and Zumbrota Police and Ambulance assisted at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.