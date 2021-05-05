One killed, one wounded by Camden deputies

May 5—One person was killed and another wounded by Camden County Sheriff deputies executing a drug-related search warrant Tuesday morning.

The warrant was served at a home on the 12000 block of U.S. 17 south of Woodbine at 4:51 a.m.

Law enforcement officials knocked on the door and announced themselves before making entry into the home, according to a preliminary investigation report released Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After deputies entered the home, there was an exchange of gunfire that claimed the life of Latoya Denise James, 37, who died at the scene, according to the report.

Another occupant, Varshawn Lamont Brown, 46, was wounded during the incident and was hospitalized in Jacksonville, Fla. His condition has not been announced.

There were no reported injuries to law enforcement officials involved in the incident.

The GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation by the Camden County Sheriff's Office shortly after the incident.

Roadblocks were set up on U.S. 17 to prevent traffic from passing by the scene of the shooting into the afternoon Tuesday. A deputy conducting a roadblock on the highway south of the home said the investigation was still ongoing which is why traffic was rerouted in both directions to Interstate 95.

Once the GBI completes the independent investigation, the results will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.