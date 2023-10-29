One killed, one wounded in overnight Fort Worth shooting; suspect in custody

One person is dead, another injured and a suspect in custody after a shooting in Fort Worth in the wee hours of Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of East Lancaster Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to find one person dead and another with a gunshot wound, according to police. When they showed up, officers also found a suspect and detained him.

Police said the surviving victim was taken to the hospital. Detectives have determined that the suspect and victim were involved in a fight inside the building before the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. It is unclear if the second victim was targeted.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.