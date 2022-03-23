One killed in Overland Park crash Tuesday night, police say

One person was killed Tuesday night in Overland Park after a two-vehicle crash just south of Interstate 35, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster, police said in a statement. One driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose the identity of the person killed. Few other details were released late Tuesday night as the traffic safety unit was investigating what led to the crash.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Overland Park Police Department by phone at 913-895-6300.