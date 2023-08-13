One killed in overnight officer-involved shooting in Hickory, police say

A man was shot by police after running away and pulling a gun, officials confirm.

Hickory Police Department responded to a call for gunshots being fired into a home around midnight on Sunday.

Officers arrived to the 800 block of 5th Ave SW when they received another call about a male suspect walking in the area with a gun in his hand.

The man fled when officers found him. Police pursued the suspect, and the man pulled the gun from his waistband.

Officers responded with gunfire, striking the suspect.

Emergency Medical Services responded and said the subject died at the scene.

READ MORE: Woman involved in SWAT situation, now accused of stabbing nurse with pen

Officials revealed the suspect was Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., age 27.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Officers who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Officials have not confirmed whether Setzer Jr. was involved into the shooting into the home.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (828) 261-2600.

(WATCH: CMPD: Shots fired while officers respond to party in east Charlotte)