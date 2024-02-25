One killed in overnight shooting at Belvedere Park

Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning at 1:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Parkview Drive.

That’s where authorities found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Earkus Porter, Jr., 18.

Currently, no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or DBaker@columbusga.org.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.