One killed in police shooting in Old Bridge; Attorney General's Office investigating

OLD BRIDGE – A man was killed in a police officer-involved shooting in the Laurence Harbor section of the township Monday afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office announced

The identities of the victim and police officer involved in the shooting were not released.

Police responded to a 911 call about a dispute around 3:09 p.m. Monday on Woodland Avenue. One man was wounded and transported to Old Bridge Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m., the Attorney General's Office said.

State law requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate any deaths that occur during an encounter with police acting in their official capacity or while a person is in police custody.

