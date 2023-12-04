One killed in Saturday Hutchinson County crash

Dec. 3—FREEMAN, S.D. — One person died Saturday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Hutchinson County.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates a 2006 Pontiac G6 GT was traveling westbound on 273rd Street near U.S. Highway 81, which transitions from pavement to gravel, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled, coming to rest on the south side of the roadway.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 near the intersection of 273rd Street and U.S. Highway 81, located 5 miles south of Freeman.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.