One killed in Saturday morning rollover near Geddes

Feb. 24—GEDDES, S.D. — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Geddes.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, authorities in Charles Mix County were called to the 37000 block of 285th Street, roughly two miles east of Geddes, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on 285th Street when the vehicle entered the north ditch, struck an approach, went airborne and rolled several times.

The 57-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of his injuries. There were no other occupants.

The identity of the man has not been released pending family notification.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.