One killed in Saturday morning shooting on East Side

One is dead in a Saturday morning shooting on the East Side, police dispatchers said.

According to police dispatchers, Columbus police responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 3200 Melissa Place on the East Side for a report of a shooting. Police located a victim and medics pronounced that person deceased at 11:39 a.m.

A suspect has not been detained, dispatchers said. The investigation is ongoing.

