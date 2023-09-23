One killed in Saturday morning shooting on East Side
One is dead in a Saturday morning shooting on the East Side, police dispatchers said.
According to police dispatchers, Columbus police responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 3200 Melissa Place on the East Side for a report of a shooting. Police located a victim and medics pronounced that person deceased at 11:39 a.m.
A suspect has not been detained, dispatchers said. The investigation is ongoing.
@Colebehr_report
Cbehrens@dispatch.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Shooting on East Side leaves one dead Saturday morning